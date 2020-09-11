Covid infections up in Italy, 13,000 cases among school staff

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The daily tally of new coronavirus infections in Italy rose again on Thursday, to 1,597 cases, from 1,434 Wednesday, for a total of 283,180, the health ministry said.



But the daily toll of new victims was down from 14 Wednesday to 10 Thursday.



The overall death toll thus rises to 35,587.



The number of tests performed was down about 2,000 to 94,186.

Meanwhile, almost 50% of the school staff, equal to about 500,00 teachers and non-teachers, carried out the serological test for Covid 19 and of these 2.6% – that is about 13,000 people – tested positive and will not go to work until they receive a negative result.

The data was issued from the office of the Commissioner for the Emergencies Domenico Arcuri who in recent weeks launched a campaign targeted at schools with the distribution of 2 million tests.

The data does not take into account the 200 thousand teachers and non-teachers of Lazio as the region is operating independently. By 24 September, the Commissioner’s Office expects the percentage to rise to 60-70%.

In Italy, where schools in most regions are set to reopen on Sept. 14, the education ministry told Reuters some 300 teachers had asked to be qualified as “fragile workers” and exempt from working at the start of the new academic year.

The Lazio Region, has created a shareable network for which no more than 15 students will be admitted to the classroom per day due to the prevention of Sars-Cov2 contagion.

This means that those who will have to follow the lessons from home during the week will do so through an interactive platform that will put the students in direct contact with the class and with the teachers.

This way will ensure that if any infections occur within the school, and if the facility is closed, the students and teachers will be ready to lead and follow the lessons directly from their homes.

