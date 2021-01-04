Covid pandemic drives 163% rise in restaurant job losses in UK in 2020

Reading Time: < 1 minute

UK restaurants and casual dining firms recorded almost 30,000 job losses in 2020 as the Covid-19 pandemic drove a 163% jump in redundancies.

Data compiled by the Centre for Retail Research (CRR) revealed that 29,684 jobs were lost across fine dining, independent businesses and large multiple casual-dining chains during the year.

It represents a sharp increase from 2019, when 11,280 job losses were reported across the sector, after firms were hit by two national lockdowns, local lockdown restrictions, curfews, changes to service rules and recently strengthened tier measures.

Main Photo: Staff clear tables and chairs at a restaurant on Castle Street in Liverpool city centre , Britain. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Read more via The Guardian

Like this: Like Loading...