Dame Mary Quant: Fashion designer dies aged 93

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Fashion designer Dame Mary Quant has died aged 93, her family has announced.

Inventive, opinionated and commercially minded, Mary Quant was the most iconic fashion designer of the 1960s. A design and retail pioneer, she popularised super-high hemlines and other irreverent looks that were critical to the development of the ‘Swinging Sixties’ scene, making fashion accessible to the masses with her sleek, streamlined and vibrant designs.

If anyone should be credited with pioneering the miniskirt, it is British designer Mary Quant, who opened what became the iconic boutique Bazaar in 1955 on King’s Road in London’s Chelsea neighborhood.

She was well-known as a pioneer of the mini-skirt and hot pants.

The V&A museum website says there is “no conclusive evidence” to say who first adopted a mini-skirt look.

But for Dame Mary, it became a trademark of her style.

A file photo of Mary Quant in 1966

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first