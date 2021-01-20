Dead whale removed from Italian port of Sorrento

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Photos made available by the press office of the Italian Coast Guard (Guardia Costiera) shows the complex operations of removal and transport of a specimen of whale identified last 17 January, in the port of Sorrento, southern Italy, 20 January 2021.

The delicate activity of towing the cetacean was conducted — under the coordination of the Maritime Directorate of Naples — by two patrol boats of the Italian Coast Guard, which moved the specimen towards the port of Naples, where they arrived at the first light of dawn, after a few hours of navigation.

The transport to the port of Naples will allow the necropsy examination necessary to more accurately identify the causes of the death of what would appear to be one of the largest specimens of whale identified in the Mediterranean.

Via EPA/EFE Guardia Costiera

Like this: Like Loading...