Deadly flooding hits Sardinia

At least three people have been killed on the Italian island of Sardinia after flooding caused by heavy rains.

Italian media say the three who have died there include an older man who drowned at home and a man killed in his vehicle.

Strong winds and rain have battered the island since Friday, cutting off power and forcing some people to evacuate.

Ci arriva questo #VIDEO terribile da #Oliena – la situazione del maltempo in #Sardegna sta diventando tragica… pic.twitter.com/m2sFddg8ZT — Sardegna Giudicale (@SardegnaG) November 28, 2020

There are also fears of flooding in the nearby towns of Torpè and Galtellì with further rains expected on Saturday.

Emergency services have moved some 150 residents of Galtellì to municipal facilities.

Campagne di Orune. Ponte distrutto dall’onda di piena pic.twitter.com/7mEsPyqbAC — Giovanni Bua (@giovanni_bua) November 28, 2020

Main Photo: A file photo of a flooded road following storms and torrential rain that hit Sardinia island, Italy. EPA-EFE/FABIO MURRU

