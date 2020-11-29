Deadly flooding hits Sardinia

Reading Time: < 1 minute
At least three people have been killed on the Italian island of Sardinia after flooding caused by heavy rains.
Italian media say the three who have died there include an older man who drowned at home and a man killed in his vehicle.
Strong winds and rain have battered the island since Friday, cutting off power and forcing some people to evacuate.
There are also fears of flooding in the nearby towns of Torpè and Galtellì with further rains expected on Saturday.
Emergency services have moved some 150 residents of Galtellì to municipal facilities.
Main Photo: A file photo of a flooded road following storms and torrential rain that hit Sardinia island, Italy. EPA-EFE/FABIO MURRU
Read more via
ANSA
29th November 2020
A tall, silver, shining metal monolith discovered in the desert in southeastern Utah -- which prompted theories of alien placement and drew determined hikers to its secret location -- has now disappeared, the state's Bureau of Land Management said S...
29th November 2020
Canada blocked bulk exports of prescription drugs if they would create a shortage at home, in response to outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to allow imports from Canada to lower some drug prices for Americans.
"Certain drugs intended...
29th November 2020
Over 1,300 people in Britain were inaccurately informed they were infected with coronavirus after a laboratory error at the government's NHS Test and Trace system, the Department of Health and Social Care told Reuters.
"NHS Test and Trace has con...
29th November 2020
Italy reported 686 COVID-19-related deaths on Saturday, against 827 the day before, and 26,323 new infections, down from 28,352 on Friday, the health ministry said.
There were 225,940 swabs carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 22...
29th November 2020
Britain and France signed a new agreement to try to stop illegal migration across the Channel on Saturday, upping patrols and technology in the hope of closing off a dangerous route used by migrants to try to reach the UK on small boats.
UK inter...
29th November 2020
A Singaporean woman, who was infected with the novel coronavirus in March when she was pregnant, has given birth to a baby with antibodies against the virus, offering a new clue as to whether the infection can be transferred from mother to child.
...
29th November 2020
Kullħadd says salaries remained stable this year despite the economic disruption caused by the pandemic. Finance Minister Clyde Caruana said the new figures show that government support had its desired effect.
The paper reports that the former fo...
29th November 2020
At least three people have been killed on the Italian island of Sardinia after flooding caused by heavy rains.
Italian media say the three who have died there include an older man who drowned at home and a man killed in his vehicle.
Strong win...
29th November 2020
Actor David Prowse, the man who donned the iconic Darth Vader suit in the original Star Wars trilogy, has died aged 85.
"It's with great regret and heart-wrenching sadness for us and million of fans around the world, to announce that our client D...
29th November 2020
Montenegro declared Serbia’s ambassador persona non grata for interfering with the country’s internal affairs, the ministry of interior said in a statement.
Following the announcement, Serbia declared persona non grata the Montenegrin ambassador...
Like this: Like Loading...
Related