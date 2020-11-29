Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree

Deadly flooding hits Sardinia

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

At least three people have been killed on the Italian island of Sardinia after flooding caused by heavy rains.

Italian media say the three who have died there include an older man who drowned at home and a man killed in his vehicle.

Strong winds and rain have battered the island since Friday, cutting off power and forcing some people to evacuate.

There are also fears of flooding in the nearby towns of Torpè and Galtellì with further rains expected on Saturday.

Emergency services have moved some 150 residents of Galtellì to municipal facilities.

Main Photo: A file photo of a flooded road following storms and torrential rain that hit Sardinia island, Italy. EPA-EFE/FABIO MURRU

Read more via ANSA
%d bloggers like this: