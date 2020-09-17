Dean of the Faculty for Social Wellbeing calls for measures to curb recent rise in coronavirus cases

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Prof Andrew Azzopardi, Dean of the Faculty for Social Wellbeing expressed his concern at the rise of Covid-19 infections that have taken place over the last weeks with the highest number of cases (at present) being registered on the 16th September 2020, at 106 cases.

In a statement this morning, he called on Government and the public health authorities to take the necessary measures to curb the rise of cases and urge cooperation from the public-at-large to adhere to the directives of the respective authorities.

“It is a reality that the impact of Covid-19 is not distributed equally amongst the Maltese population with segments of the population being particularly vulnerable (for different reasons), namely, the elderly, disabled persons, children, migrants, the digitally illiterate, persons suffering from mental health, people in poverty, the unemployed and small business owners” he said. Naturally front-liners are exceptionally exposed to disproportionate risks and fallout from the disease.”

Azzopardi insisted that bringing the number of Covid-19 cases down is not merely a public health priority but needs to be seen as a social priority as well.

The Faculty praised the initial stance of the Government, that guided by scientific advice, took courageous and painful decisions that resulted in success in containing the disease and keeping the mortality low. However, it noted that this success might have bred an attitude of exceptionalism, immortalized by an unfortunate political dialect. “While no professionals advocated for complete and continuous shutdown, the unrestrained pace with which sections of the economy re-opened has resulted in the complete loss of the gains that the initial sacrifices made by various stakeholders had provided.”

Prof Azzopardi urged government to issue coordinated, comprehensive, responsible and proportionate responses to the rise (and hopefully future decline) in cases of infection placing public good as the main priority as opposed to listening to loud voices with private interests.

“I augur that through humility, listening to science, resilience, solidarity and, swift and comprehensive action, we get through these very dark days in our Country’s history”, the statement ended.

Like this: Like Loading...