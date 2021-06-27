Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of cases, says health institute

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Delta and Kappa coronavirus variants have surged in Italy in the past month, accounting for nearly 17% of total COVID-19 cases, the national health institute ISS said.

The Delta variant, originally detected in India, was becoming dominant, it said.

“Cases of the Kappa and Delta variants…rose from 4.2% in May to 16.8% in June”, based on data extracted on June 21, the institute said.

“Our epidemiological monitoring shows a rapidly evolving picture that confirms that also in our country, as in the rest of Europe, the Delta variant of the virus is becoming dominant,” Anna Teresa Palamara, director of ISS Infectious Diseases Department, said in a statement.

The Alpha coronavirus variant remains the most widespread in Italy, representing 74.9% of cases, the institute said.

Coronavirus cases have now been steadily falling for weeks. Italy reported 40 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, down from 56 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 838 from 753.

Italy has registered 127,458 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world.

The health ministry said 20 of the deaths reported on Saturday were referred to previous periods after a recalculation in the southern Campania region.

The number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 – not including those in intensive care – stood at 1,771 on Saturday, down from 1,899 a day earlier.

There were 9 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 8 on Friday. The total number of patients in intensive care fell to 298 from 306.

Some 224,493 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 192,541, the health ministry said.

Photo: Medical staff at work in the new wards set up at Cardarelli hospital, an emergency room and an intensive care unit, to deal with the emergency of COVID-19 pandemic in Naples, Italy. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO