Doctors in England told to start staffing Covid-19 vaccination centres by mid-December

GP surgeries in England have been told to be ready to start staffing Covid-19 vaccination centres by 14 December.

In a letter sent out across England’s primary care networks, NHS England and NHS Improvement warned the “scale and complexity” of the immunisation programme would make it “one of the greatest challenges the NHS has ever faced”.

The letter was signed by Dr Nikita Kanani, medical director for primary care at NHS England and NHS Improvement, and Ed Waller, director of primary care. “It is crucial we start to activate local vaccination services to allow priority patient cohorts to start accessing the vaccine,” it said.

The vaccination sites must be ready to administer 975 doses of the vaccine to priority patients within three and a half days of delivery on 14 December.

Speed is of the essence with the vaccine, as it is usually stored at -70C and will only remain stable at fridge temperatures of between 2C-8C for a limited period. There are 975 doses in each of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine packs, which has posed a logistical problem of how they can be broken up and distributed to other key sites, such as care homes.

The first people to receive the vaccine in the centres will be those aged 80 and over, as long as their other risk factors, “clinical or otherwise”, have been taken into account.

Chief medical officers in the UK have warned a newly approved coronavirus vaccine won’t come quickly enough to save the country from an “especially hard” winter.

On Wednesday, the UK became the first country in the world to approve a vaccine after the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approved the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

Main Photo: A view of the Excel Centre, which was used during the first national lockdown as the London NHS Nightingale Hospital and is a proposed mass immunisation centre site for when the Covid-19 vaccine is rolled out in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES

