Doctors in the UK call for mandatory masks in offices and outdoors

Masks should be mandatory indoors and outdoors where two-metre social distancing is not possible, doctors have said.

Publishing a wish list of recommendations for ministers, the British Medical Association (BMA) accused the government of “letting down its guard” and said “inconsistent” messaging since the nationwide lockdown was lifted had played a part in the resurgence of the virus.

Chairman of the doctors’ trade union body, Dr Chaand Nagpaul, said: “We are having to swallow a very bitter pill of the infection continuing to spread at a perilous rate.

“Stronger measures brought in now could be a far sweeter pill in the long run for far more people.”

The BMA’s recommendations include:

Modifying the current “Rule of Six” with the rule that only two households can meet, and those should not exceed six people, ideally outdoors rather than indoors

Making the wearing of face masks mandatory in all offices and working environments, unless you are working alone

Making people wear masks in all outdoor settings where two-metre social distancing is not possible

Providing financial support to businesses, retail and hospitality settings to enable them to make premises COVID secure and provide clear rules on what “COVID secure” means

Providing medical grade masks, free of charge, to those who are over 60 or in a vulnerable group, as recommended by the World Health Organisation

Providing masks free of charge to those who are exempt from prescription charges and also at the entrance of all public settings if a person has not brought one

Adding more functionality to the NHS Test and Trace app to give people more detailed information on infection rates in their area including actual figures of rates of infection and trends

