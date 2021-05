Reading Time: < 1 minute

A small pod of dolphins was spotted in Marsamxett Harbour, close to the shore of Manoel Island and Vittoriosa, on Saturday evening.

The Times reports at least three dolphins swimming close to Manoel Island.

The three dolphins were also filmed close to Malta’s harbour city of Vittoriosa in a post by Tony Cassar:

Photo – Videos screen grab from Tony Cassar

