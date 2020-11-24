Donald Trump accepts that the transition to Biden can formally start

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Donald Trump has accepted a formal US transition should begin for President-elect Joe Biden to take office.
The president said the federal agency overseeing the handover must “do what needs to be done”, even as he vowed to keep contesting his election defeat.
The General Services Administration (GSA) said it was acknowledging Mr Biden as the “apparent winner”.
It came as Mr Biden’s victory in the state of Michigan was officially certified, a major blow to Mr Trump.
24th November 2020
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Monday named the key members of his foreign policy team, tapping trusted aide Antony Blinken to head the State Department and take the lead in rebuilding Washington's relationships in Europe and the rest of the worl...
24th November 2020
Up to 4,000 spectators will be allowed to attend outdoor elite sports events in the lowest-risk tier one areas of England when a month-long national lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 is lifted in December, the British governm...
24th November 2020
Covid-19 Update
Health authorities on Monday afternoon announced the death of four more persons from COVID-19. The four fatalities are all men, aged 71, 75, 80 and 94 respectively. These deaths mean that Malta has now lost 117 persons from corona...
24th November 2020
Wolverhampton Wanderers and Southampton both missed the opportunity to move up higher in the Premier League table as they cancelled out each other in a 1-1 draw on Monday.
It was an emotional evening for former England international Theo Walcott ...
24th November 2020
Michigan Board of State Canvassers on Monday (November 23) voted to certify the results of the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election that showed Democrat Joe Biden winning the state.
The board passed the motion in a meeting that was br...
24th November 2020
24th November 2020
A cultivator is used to loosen the soil and prepare it for autumn sowing near the Miklosfa district of Nagykanizsa, Hungary.
Via EPA-EFE/Gyorgy Varga
24th November 2020
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that he hoped almost all Britons at high risk from COVID would be vaccinated against the disease by Easter.
"We should be able to inoculate, I believe on the evidence I'm seeing, the vast majori...
24th November 2020
With restrictions on family gatherings, instructions not to hug and a polite request to St Nicholas to keep his distance and wear a mask, Europe is preparing for its first COVID-19 Christmas.
Gove...
23rd November 2020
Today's salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.
Chief EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier . EPA-EFE/ANDY RAINN...
