Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for Covid-19

Donald Trump Jr., the son of U.S. President Donald Trump, tested positive for COVID-19 this week, although he is experiencing no symptoms, according to his spokesman.

Trump Jr. tested positive at the start of the week and has been “quarantining at his cabin since the result,” the spokesman said.

Donald Trump Jr speaks at the 47th annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, USA, 28 February 2020 (reissued 20 November 2020). Donald Trump Jr tested positive for coronavirus early this week and is quarantining, according to a statement by his spokesperson on 20 November 2020. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

“He’s been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines,” he said.

Andrew Giuliani, the son of the president’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, also said he tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

