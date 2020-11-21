Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for Covid-19

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Donald Trump Jr., the son of U.S. President Donald Trump, tested positive for COVID-19 this week, although he is experiencing no symptoms, according to his spokesman.
Trump Jr. tested positive at the start of the week and has been “quarantining at his cabin since the result,” the spokesman said.
Donald Trump Jr speaks at the 47th annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, USA, 28 February 2020 (reissued 20 November 2020). Donald Trump Jr tested positive for coronavirus early this week and is quarantining, according to a statement by his spokesperson on 20 November 2020. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER
“He’s been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines,” he said.
Andrew Giuliani, the son of the president’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, also said he tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.
21st November 2020
Domenico Tallini, the president of the Calabria regional assembly, was put under house arrest by Carabinieri police on Thursday in relation to alleged links to the southern region's powerful 'Ndrangheta mafia.
The 68-year-old member of the centre...
21st November 2020
164 BC - During Maccabbean revolt Judas Maccabaeus recaptures Jersusalem and rededicates the Second Temple, commemorated since as Jewish festival Hanukkah
1620 - Mayflower Compact signed by Pilgrims at Cape Cod [O.S. Nov 11]
1818&nbs...
21st November 2020
Patriarch Irinej, the head of the Serbian Orthodox Church, has died aged 90 after contracting COVID-19, President Aleksandar Vucic said on Friday.
Church bells tolled in Belgrade and many people flocked to the capital's main St Sava cathedral to ...
21st November 2020
Pfizer Inc applied to U.S. health regulators on Friday for emergency use authorization (EUA) of its COVID-19 vaccine, the first such application in a major step toward providing protection against the new coronavirus.
The application ...
21st November 2020
Morning Briefing
Company involved in developing data centre orded to pay €150,000 in debts
Streamcast Ltd, a company involved in a joint investment with Enemalta to develop and operate a multi-million data hub in an underground installation at...
21st November 2020
German police said they had opened a murder inquiry against a senior doctor in the western city of Essen over the killing of two seriously ill coronavirus patients with a lethal injection, authorities.
The doctor, 44, who had been working at the ...
21st November 2020
The Czech Republic will allow more children to go to school and ease some other restrictions as the numbers of new coronavirus cases and hospitalised patients fall, Health Minister Jan Blatny said on Friday.
The government said that the country w...
21st November 2020
21st November 2020
L-Orizzont says that newly co-opted MP Clyde Caruana is favourite to be appointed Finance Minister when Edward Scicluna steps down at the end of the year. Caruana is the Prime Minister’s chief of staff and served as CEO of Jobsplus.
The paper spe...
21st November 2020
The Independent says that Jesper Kristiansen, the third man accused of involvement in the killing of Ivor Maciejowski and Chris Pandolfino in August, pleaded not guilty to the charges. The Danish man was arrested in Madrid a few days after the murde...
