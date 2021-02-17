Draghi faces vote of confidence

Reading Time: < 1 minute

New Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi will vie for the approval of the country’s parliament on Wednesday with his first major policy speech.

The speech in the Senate is hotly anticipated as Draghi has not made any extensive comments to the public since he was sworn in on Saturday, putting an end to more than four weeks of political crisis in the coronavirus-stricken nation.

Draghi will face a vote of confidence in the Senate late Wednesday, and a vote in the larger lower house will follow on Thursday. Draghi’s new government is expected to be voted through in both chambers.

Draghi has chosen 23 ministers from across the political spectrum, as well as a number of key technocrats, with the aim of unifying Italy in the face of dual health and economic crises.

The previous government of Giuseppe Conte collapsed after a falling out with a coalition ally over the use of funds from the European Union to recover from the coronavirus crisis.

