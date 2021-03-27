Earthquake in Adriatic Sea rattles Southern Italy – UPDATE

Reading Time: < 1 minute

An earthquake measuring 5.3 to 5.8 magnitude was recorded in the Adriatic Sea 169 kilometers northwest of Bari. The quake was clearly felt by the population in Abruzzo, Campania, Basilicata, Molise and Puglia.

The earthquake was felt with particular force throughout the Gargano area and in the province of Foggia. So scary, but at the moment there are no reports of damage to people or things.

The earthquake was also felt by the population also in Croatia and, in Italy, also on the opposite side (Tyrrhenian) in Naples, Caserta and Salerno.

Two aftershocks were also reported having a strength of 4.1 and and 3.4.

