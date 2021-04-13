Easing of restrictions will lead to more deaths – Johnson

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Hospitalisations and deaths will rise “inevitably” as the lockdown is lifted and restrictions are eased, UK PM Boris Johnson has warned.

The PM explained that it was the tough restrictions, not the vaccination programme, that had the major impact on reducing infections. “The bulk of the work in reducing the disease has been done by the lockdown,” Mr Johnson said.

“So, as we unlock the result will inevitably be that we will see more infection, that we will see, sadly, more hospitalizations and deaths – and people have just got to understand that.”

via The Independent

Like this: Like Loading...