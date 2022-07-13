EC rule of law report finds Maltese justice system has deteriorated

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The efficiency of the Maltese justice system has continued to deteriorate, a report drawn up by the European Commission has found. The yearly rule of law report says that the duration of litigious civil and commercial cases at first instance further increased (550 days), showing an increasing trend since 2017.

The duration of these proceedings in appeal was also very long (838 days) in 2020, though a small decrease since 2019 is observed. The average length of money laundering cases remained particularly long in 2020 (over 1310 days), even if it decreased compared to 2019.

The level of resources for the judiciary, in particular the low number of judges per inhabitant, remains a concern. The number of judges per capita in Malta continues to be among the lowest in the EU, which might affect the efficiency of the justice system as reflected in the 2021 Rule of Law Report. In August 2021, the Association of Judges and Magistrates of Malta raised concerns related to the acute lack of adequate space, trained and dedicated clerks and administrative personnel and resources in the law courts and defined the situation as critical. These concerns have been reiterated by other stakeholders.

The Government has announced its willingness to increase the deputy registrars by around 14% and the clerks by around 28%, but it has not committed to a specific timeline. The report indicates that authorities have mentioned that an important issue is the lack of a dedicated programme of training and preparation for deputy registrars and clerks, as well as the high turnover in these positions

The report also notes that the perception of public sector corruption among experts and the business community is that the level of corruption in the public sector is relatively high. In the 2022 Corruption Perceptions Index by Transparency International, Malta scores 54/100 and ranks 14th in the European Union and 49th globally.

The 2022 Special Eurobarometer on Corruption shows that 79% of respondents consider corruption widespread in their country (EU average 68%) and 34% of respondents feel personally affected by corruption in their daily lives (EU average 24%).

As regards businesses, 72% of companies consider that corruption is widespread (EU average 63%) and 58% consider that corruption is a problem when doing business (EU average 34%).

Furthermore, 30% of respondents find that there are enough successful prosecutions to deter people from corrupt practices (EU average 34%), while 27% of companies believe that people and businesses caught for bribing a senior official are appropriately punished (EU average 29%).

The EC Report also deals with the public inquiry into the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. While the report notes that inquiry has issued recommendations on anti-corruption, to some of which there has been no specific follow-up. Among others, the public inquiry recommended the adoption of legislative measures to improve the asset declaration mechanism geared at avoiding and detecting unexplained wealth; the establishment of codes of ethics for public officials in order to prevent improper conduct of public officials in the execution of their duties and actions geared at improving the protection of whistleblowers.

On 11 January 2022, the Government announced the establishment of a Committee of Experts on Media in response to the report of the Public Inquiry into the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, however, no specific action for the implementation of the public inquiry recommendations relating to anticorruption has been announced or taken by the Government so far.

The report also finds that despite the increased resources allocated to investigative and prosecution bodies, the investigation of high-level corruption cases remains lengthy.