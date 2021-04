Reading Time: < 1 minute

A further 10 people have died in England and Scotland from COVID-19 and 2,297 new cases have been recorded, official daily data showed on Sunday.

Both case numbers and deaths have been falling in recent weeks in Britain.

On vaccinations, 31.52 million people have had a first dose and 5.38 million have had a second. (Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

LONDON, April 4 (Reuters)

