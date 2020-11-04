English health service preparing for pre-Christmas COVID vaccine roll-out

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
The National Health Service (NHS) in England is getting prepared to start distributing possible COVID-19 vaccines before Christmas in case one of the candidates is ready by the end of the year, the head of the state-run health service said.
“There are over two hundred vaccines in development… we should hopefully get one or more of those available, certainly from the first part of next year,” Simon Stevens, Chief Executive of NHS England, told BBC radio.
“But in anticipation of that, we’re also gearing the NHS up to be ready to make a start on administering COVID vaccines before Christmas if they become available.”