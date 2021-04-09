EU Agency confirms Covid-19 cases, deaths in Malta on downward trend

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A study published by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, an EU agency, shows that by the end of last week, Malta was one of a select group of countries registering stable or decreasing trends in both new cases and mortality.

With regard to new cases, among the 28 countries with high case notification rates (at least 60 per 100 000 population), increases were observed in 14 countries (Austria, Croatia, Cyprus, France, Germany, Greece, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden).

While the agency did not report any significant shift in hospitalisations in Malta, Health Superintendent Prof Charmaine Gauci said last week that the introduction of more stringent restrictions in March and the subsequent reduction in cases, was also reflected in a decrease in persons being admitted to hospital, relieving some pressure from the local frontliners.

Stable or decreasing trends in case rates of 1–4 weeks’ duration were observed in 14 countries (Belgium, Bulgaria, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Malta, Norway, Romania and Slovakia).

The 14-day COVID-19 death rate for the EU/EEA, based on data collected by ECDC from official national sources for 30 countries, was 75.4 per million population.

The rate has now been stable for five weeks. During the past week, increases were observed in nine countries (Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Greece, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovenia).

Stable or decreasing trends in death rates of 1–2 weeks’ duration were observed in 14 countries (Austria, Czechia, Estonia, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Slovakia and Spain).

Earlier this week Government announced the relaxation of some measures from Monday 12th April, including the re-opening of schools. A second set of restrictions, including the re-opening of non-essential retail and service outlets will take place to weeks later.

