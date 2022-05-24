Reading Time: < 1 minute

Here is the latest events for the week in the European Parliament, European Commission and European Council:

24 May: Ministers will discuss the macro-economic developments on the basis of the Commission Spring Forecast.

25 May: EU agriculture ministers will meet in Brussels to discuss the spread of the highly pathogenic avian influenza and a strategic approach to the development of vaccination. Ministers will further exchange views on the situation of agricultural markets in view of the situation in Ukraine.

26 May: Ms. Stella Kyriakides in Nicosia, Cyprus: visits the Arodaphnousa Centre for Palliative Care.

27 May: Commissioner Johansson and Commissioner Reynders in The Hague, The Netherlands: joint visit of Europol and Eurojust