EU agrees on human rights, environmental harm disclosures for companies

By Huw Jones

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) – Large companies in the European Union will have to identify and take remedial action if they find their supply chains employing child labour or damaging the environment, the bloc’s lawmakers and council of member states agreed on Thursday.

The negotiations on the landmark EU law began on Wednesday and went into the early hours of Thursday as representatives sought agreement on contentious issues, in particular whether to include financial firms within rules that are expected to come into force around 2027.

“The Council and the European Parliament today reached a provisional deal on the corporate sustainability due diligence directive (CSDDD), which aims to enhance the protection of the environment and human rights in the EU and globally,” the council said in a statement.

In a win for EU states where similar national rules already exist, the financial sector will be temporarily excluded, but with a review clause for possible future inclusion.

The deal also strengthened obligations for large companies to adopt and put into effect a transition plan for climate change mitigation, which lawmakers had pushed for.

“While banks and insurers will have to implement climate transition plans – steps that would bring them closer to climate-friendly investments – the financial sector secured a broader carve-out and will not be obliged to ensure that their loans or investments are not tied to human rights abuses,” said Global Witness, which campaigns against human rights abuses.

The rules will apply to companies in the EU that have more than 500 employees and a net worldwide turnover of 150 million euros ($163.25 million).

For non-EU companies it will apply if they have 300 million euros of net turnover generated in the bloc, three years from the rules coming into effect.

Fines for breaching the rules could be as much as 5% of a company’s global turnover.

“For the first time, there will be a comprehensive legal framework for communities anywhere in the world to sue companies responsible for human rights abuses and environmental harms in European courts,” Global Witness said.

The law has raised corporate hackles as far afield as the United States because its scope encompasses several thousand companies that do business in the bloc but are headquartered elsewhere.

Critics have said it piles further reporting requirements on EU companies which must already comply with a separate set of environment, social and governance (ESG) disclosures from 2024.

($1 = 0.9189 euros)

