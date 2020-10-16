EU and Cuba hold Dialogues on illicit arms trade and non-proliferation

Reading Time: < 1 minute

On 14 October 2020, the European Union and Cuba held the second sessions of their political dialogues on illicit trade in small arms and light weapons and other conventional weapons, as well as on disarmament and non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

Discussions included exchanges of views on recent developments in the area of arms control, illicit trafficking of small arms and light weapons, and non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. The parties also discussed lethal autonomous weapons systems. They agreed on the importance of stepping up international cooperation in these areas, and exchanged views on the assistance provided to third countries for the purpose of arms export control and non-proliferation. The EU briefed on the support it is providing, including in Latin America and the Caribbean. The parties agreed to continue exchange of information and to consider further cooperation in these areas.

The Dialogues were preceded by a civil society seminar on 13 October, where representatives of Cuban and European civil society exchanged experience on the ways in which civil society can promote peace and disarmament.

