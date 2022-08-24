EU Commission: Worst drought in Europe for ‘at least 500 years’

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

This year’s European drought “appears to be the worst since at least 500 years,” the European Commission said.

This is of course only a first assessment and we need to confirm this with final data at the end of the season,” said commission spokesperson Johannes Bahrke.

Nearly half of Europe is threatened by drought, according to a report by the commission’s science and knowledge service (JRC).The report said that, as of August 10, 47 percent of Europe’s territory had reached a warning level for drought, while 17 percent of surveyed regions are on full alert.Scarce rain and a number of heatwaves from May onwards have affected river discharges and water levels widely across Europe.

Reduced water volumes have also adversely affected the energy sector for both hydropower generation and cooling systems of other power plants.The drought has substantially reduced yields for summer crop harvests, with corn, soybeans and sunflowers most affected, the researchers said.

Soil moisture and vegetation stress are both severely affected,” the report said, listing over a dozen countries where drought hazard has been increasing, including Germany, France and Britain.

Via Reuters