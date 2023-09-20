Business

EU needs centralised budget after Next Generation EU: ECB’s Panetta

351 Min Read
Free European Union flags image
Reading Time: < 1 minute

FRANKFURT, Sept 20 (Reuters) – The European Union needs a common budget on top of national spending to maintain investment and provide the fiscal stance that can balance monetary policy, European Central Bank board member Fabio Panetta said on Wednesday.

“Without it, we will not be able to meet the financing needs, reap the economies of scale and trigger the private investment needed to drive Europe’s energy transition, digital transformation and security architecture,” Panetta, who will soon leave the ECB board to head Italy’s central bank, said.

“We need to start thinking now about what comes after Next Generation EU, or risk taking a step back instead of forward,” he added.

Once you're here...

  • UPDATED: Sterling hits lowest since May after cool UK inflation surprise

    UPDATED: Sterling hits lowest since May after cool UK inflation surprise

    Cde20th September 2023
    LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The pound fell to its lowest since late May on Wednesday after data showed UK inflation slowed more than expected in August, softening the case for...
  • Dollar holds fast, yen in shaky territory

    Dollar holds fast, yen in shaky territory

    Cde20th September 2023
    By Brigid Riley TOKYO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The dollar remained firm against a basket of peers on Wednesday ahead of a much-anticipated rate decision by the Federal Reserve ...
  • Gold prices subdued

    Gold prices subdued

    Cde20th September 2023
    By Swati Verma Sept 20 (Reuters) - Gold prices were subdued on Wednesday as investors remained on guard for the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision and its updated outlo...
%d bloggers like this: