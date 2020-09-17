Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Business, Italy

EU okays 44 billion euro Italian recapitalisation scheme for virus-hit companies

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

EU competition regulators on Thursday gave the green light to a 44-billion-euro ($51.9 billion) Italian recapitalisation scheme for virus-hit large companies, saying this would support the Italian economy and labour market.

The scheme consists of four measures involving recapitalisation instruments, in particular equity, and hybrid capital instruments such as convertible bonds and subordinated debt and is aimed at large companies that saw a sharp fall in this year’s revenues.

The European Commission said the scheme complies with its conditions for state aid granted to companies affected by the coronavirus outbreak, including ban on dividends, bonuses, and acquisitions and an adequate renumeration to Italy for the aid.

Related Posts
%d bloggers like this: