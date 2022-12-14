Euro zone October industry output down 2.0% m/m

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Dec 14 (Reuters) – Euro zone industrial production decreased by 2.0% in October from the previous month, data from the European Union statistics agency Eurostat showed on Wednesday.

Industrial production – monthly variation

% change compared with previous month (seasonally adjusted)

May-22 Jun-22 Jul-22 Aug-22 Sep-22 Oct-22 Euro area Total industry 1.3 0.9 -2.0 1.6 0.8 -2.0 Intermediate goods 0.2 -0.1 -1.0 -0.6 -0.7 -1.3 Energy -3.5 1.0 -0.5 0.0 -1.9 -3.9 Capital goods 2.9 3.2 -4.1 2.8 2.0 -0.6 Durable consumer goods 1.2 -1.2 -1.3 1.1 -0.5 -1.9 Non-durable consumer goods 2.8 -4.5 2.3 1.6 3.3 0.3 EU Total industry 1.2 0.8 -1.4 1.1 0.7 -1.9 Intermediate goods 0.3 -0.3 -1.0 -0.5 -0.6 -1.2 Energy -3.2 0.8 0.2 -1.1 -2.4 -3.5 Capital goods 2.9 2.8 -3.2 2.1 2.2 -0.6 Durable consumer goods 0.8 -1.4 -1.5 0.4 -0.3 -1.5 Non-durable consumer goods 2.2 -3.2 1.7 1.5 2.9 0.2

Industrial production – annual variation

% change compared with same month of the previous year (working day adjusted)

May-22 Jun-22 Jul-22 Aug-22 Sep-22 Oct-22 Euro area Total industry 1.6 2.2 -2.5 2.6 5.1 3.4 Intermediate goods 0.2 -0.3 -2.0 -0.5 -1.9 -2.9 Energy -1.9 0.4 0.3 -0.6 -4.0 -8.7 Capital goods 1.0 8.0 -5.0 7.9 14.2 9.2 Durable consumer goods 6.8 4.2 2.5 7.3 3.8 -0.1 Non-durable consumer goods 6.2 -3.2 -1.4 1.1 5.4 10.5 EU Total industry 2.7 3.2 -0.8 3.8 5.8 3.7 Intermediate goods 0.9 0.1 -1.5 0.0 -1.2 -2.5 Energy 0.8 2.4 2.7 0.6 -3.2 -9.0 Capital goods 1.7 7.9 -3.2 8.7 14.8 9.9 Durable consumer goods 5.7 2.8 1.7 4.4 2.2 -0.8 Non-durable consumer goods 8.1 0.8 1.9 3.6 8.0 11.4

(Reporting by Oben Mumcuoglu in Gdansk)

