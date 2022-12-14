Euro zone October industry output down 2.0% m/m

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Dec 14 (Reuters) – Euro zone industrial production decreased by 2.0% in October from the previous month, data from the European Union statistics agency Eurostat showed on Wednesday.

Industrial production – monthly variation

% change compared with previous month (seasonally adjusted)

May-22Jun-22Jul-22Aug-22Sep-22Oct-22
Euro area
Total industry1.30.9-2.01.60.8-2.0
Intermediate goods0.2-0.1-1.0-0.6-0.7-1.3
Energy-3.51.0-0.50.0-1.9-3.9
Capital goods2.93.2-4.12.82.0-0.6
Durable consumer goods1.2-1.2-1.31.1-0.5-1.9
Non-durable consumer goods2.8-4.52.31.63.30.3
EU
Total industry1.20.8-1.41.10.7-1.9
Intermediate goods0.3-0.3-1.0-0.5-0.6-1.2
Energy-3.20.80.2-1.1-2.4-3.5
Capital goods2.92.8-3.22.12.2-0.6
Durable consumer goods0.8-1.4-1.50.4-0.3-1.5
Non-durable consumer goods2.2-3.21.71.52.90.2

Industrial production – annual variation

% change compared with same month of the previous year (working day adjusted)

May-22Jun-22Jul-22Aug-22Sep-22Oct-22
Euro area
Total industry1.62.2-2.52.65.13.4
Intermediate goods0.2-0.3-2.0-0.5-1.9-2.9
Energy-1.90.40.3-0.6-4.0-8.7
Capital goods1.08.0-5.07.914.29.2
Durable consumer goods6.84.22.57.33.8-0.1
Non-durable consumer goods6.2-3.2-1.41.15.410.5
EU
Total industry2.73.2-0.83.85.83.7
Intermediate goods0.90.1-1.50.0-1.2-2.5
Energy0.82.42.70.6-3.2-9.0
Capital goods1.77.9-3.28.714.89.9
Durable consumer goods5.72.81.74.42.2-0.8
Non-durable consumer goods8.10.81.93.68.011.4

For Eurostat release, click on:

https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/web/main/news/euro-indicators

(Reporting by Oben Mumcuoglu in Gdansk)

Once you're here...

%d bloggers like this: