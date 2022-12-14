Euro zone October industry output down 2.0% m/m

Dec 14 (Reuters) – Euro zone industrial production decreased by 2.0% in October from the previous month, data from the European Union statistics agency Eurostat showed on Wednesday.
Industrial production – monthly variation
% change compared with previous month (seasonally adjusted)
|May-22
|Jun-22
|Jul-22
|Aug-22
|Sep-22
|Oct-22
|Euro area
|Total industry
|1.3
|0.9
|-2.0
|1.6
|0.8
|-2.0
|Intermediate goods
|0.2
|-0.1
|-1.0
|-0.6
|-0.7
|-1.3
|Energy
|-3.5
|1.0
|-0.5
|0.0
|-1.9
|-3.9
|Capital goods
|2.9
|3.2
|-4.1
|2.8
|2.0
|-0.6
|Durable consumer goods
|1.2
|-1.2
|-1.3
|1.1
|-0.5
|-1.9
|Non-durable consumer goods
|2.8
|-4.5
|2.3
|1.6
|3.3
|0.3
|EU
|Total industry
|1.2
|0.8
|-1.4
|1.1
|0.7
|-1.9
|Intermediate goods
|0.3
|-0.3
|-1.0
|-0.5
|-0.6
|-1.2
|Energy
|-3.2
|0.8
|0.2
|-1.1
|-2.4
|-3.5
|Capital goods
|2.9
|2.8
|-3.2
|2.1
|2.2
|-0.6
|Durable consumer goods
|0.8
|-1.4
|-1.5
|0.4
|-0.3
|-1.5
|Non-durable consumer goods
|2.2
|-3.2
|1.7
|1.5
|2.9
|0.2
Industrial production – annual variation
% change compared with same month of the previous year (working day adjusted)
|May-22
|Jun-22
|Jul-22
|Aug-22
|Sep-22
|Oct-22
|Euro area
|Total industry
|1.6
|2.2
|-2.5
|2.6
|5.1
|3.4
|Intermediate goods
|0.2
|-0.3
|-2.0
|-0.5
|-1.9
|-2.9
|Energy
|-1.9
|0.4
|0.3
|-0.6
|-4.0
|-8.7
|Capital goods
|1.0
|8.0
|-5.0
|7.9
|14.2
|9.2
|Durable consumer goods
|6.8
|4.2
|2.5
|7.3
|3.8
|-0.1
|Non-durable consumer goods
|6.2
|-3.2
|-1.4
|1.1
|5.4
|10.5
|EU
|Total industry
|2.7
|3.2
|-0.8
|3.8
|5.8
|3.7
|Intermediate goods
|0.9
|0.1
|-1.5
|0.0
|-1.2
|-2.5
|Energy
|0.8
|2.4
|2.7
|0.6
|-3.2
|-9.0
|Capital goods
|1.7
|7.9
|-3.2
|8.7
|14.8
|9.9
|Durable consumer goods
|5.7
|2.8
|1.7
|4.4
|2.2
|-0.8
|Non-durable consumer goods
|8.1
|0.8
|1.9
|3.6
|8.0
|11.4
