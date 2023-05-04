Euro zone producer prices fall m/m in March

Reading Time: 2 minutes

BRUSSELS, May 4 (Reuters) – Euro zone producer prices fell a bit more than expected month-on-month in March, data showed on Thursday, pointing to a further slowdown in consumer prices as the European Central Bank is expected to announce yet another interest rate rise.

The European Union’s statistics office Eurostat said prices at factory gates in the 20 countries sharing the euro fell 1.6% in March against February and grew 5.9% year-on-year, decelerating sharply form 13.3% annual growth in February.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a monthly fall of 1.7% and a 5.9% year-on-year rise.

Producer prices are an early indication of trends in consumer inflation, which the ECB wants to keep at 2.0% over the medium term, but which still stood at 7.0% in April. The ECB has been raising rates since the middle of 2022.

The bank is set to announce another interest rate rise later on Thursday, increasing borrowing costs to 3.75 or even 4.0% to fight the persistently high inflation.

Eurostat said the monthly fall in producer prices was mainly thanks to a 4.8% drop in energy costs and a 0.4% easing in prices of intermediate goods.

Falling energy prices were also keeping the year-on-year reading down, because without energy, producer prices were 8.0% higher than a year earlier, mainly because of a 13.4% increase in non-durable consumer products, such as food. Durable consumer products, however, were also boosting the overall index, rising 8.2% year-on-year in March.

Industrial producer prices on the domestic market % change compared with previous month

Oct 22 Nov 22 Dec 22 Jan 23 Feb 23 Mar 23 Euro area Total industry -3.0 -1.0 1.1 -2.8 -0.4 -1.6 Total industry excluding energy 0.5 0.1 -0.1 1.2 0.2 0.2 Intermediate goods 0.2 -0.4 -0.6 0.7 -0.1 -0.4 Energy -7.4 -2.3 2.5 -9.1 -1.6 -4.8 Capital goods 0.4 0.3 0.3 1.3 0.4 0.2 Durable consumer goods 0.7 0.2 0.4 1.6 0.5 0.3 Non-durable consumer goods 1.2 0.6 0.5 1.5 0.6 0.9 EU Total industry -2.6 -0.9 1.2 -2.2 -0.6 -1.5 Total industry excluding energy 0.5 0.1 -0.1 1.1 0.2 0.2 Intermediate goods 0.3 -0.5 -0.5 0.8 -0.2 -0.4 Energy -7.0 -2.0 2.9 -7.9 -2.1 -4.4 Capital goods 0.4 0.3 0.3 1.3 0.3 0.2 Durable consumer goods 0.6 0.2 0.4 1.5 0.5 0.2 Non-durable consumer goods 1.3 0.6 0.5 1.4 0.6 0.8

Industrial producer prices on the domestic market % change compared with same month of the previous year

Oct 22 Nov 22 Dec 22 Jan 23 Feb 23 Mar 23 Euro area Total industry 30.4 26.9 24.5 15.1 13.3 5.9 Total industry excluding energy 14.0 13.1 12.3 11.1 10.2 8.0 Intermediate goods 17.4 15.2 13.6 11.2 9.3 5.8 Energy 64.9 55.5 48.6 20.8 17.6 0.7 Capital goods 7.6 7.6 7.5 7.3 7.4 6.7 Durable consumer goods 9.9 9.5 9.7 8.9 8.7 8.2 Non-durable consumer goods 16.0 16.1 15.7 15.4 15.2 13.4 EU Total industry 31.1 27.4 25.2 16.4 14.5 7.0 Total industry excluding energy 14.5 13.6 12.8 11.6 10.6 8.3 Intermediate goods 17.7 15.5 14.0 11.7 9.7 6.1 Energy 66.2 55.8 49.7 24.3 20.2 3.0 Capital goods 7.7 7.7 7.6 7.6 7.6 6.8 Durable consumer goods 10.2 9.7 9.9 9.2 8.8 8.1 Non-durable consumer goods 17.2 17.2 16.8 16.4 16.0 13.9

For Eurostat release, click on:

https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/web/main/news/euro-indicators

