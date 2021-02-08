European Parliament pushes for vaccine contract publication

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The European Parliament is pushing for the publication of all Covid-19 vaccine contracts, MEPs told journalists on Monday.

Greens MEP Bas Eickhout insisted that “transparency is the only way”, adding the EP would continue pressing for the European Commission and other countries like the United Kingdom to publish the contracts with vaccine manufacturing companies like Pfizer and Astra Zeneca.

“These companies would not be the companies they are if public money didn’t serve them. When they know society is desperate to get their help, what’s in their interest to hide the information? I can’t understand that,” added S&D MEP Jytte Guteland.

Eickhout also insisted that the contracts cannot be published with redacted parts: “we need to stop the blame game – the secrecy that has been in the European way of working for too long has to end”.

We want to get the vaccine and we want to get it safely, so transparency is crucial in that respect, the MEPs insisted.

