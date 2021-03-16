Europe’s coronavirus death tall passes 900,000 mark

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Officially registered coronavirus deaths in Europe have now reached 900,185, including Russia and Turkey, out of a total of 40,083,433 confirmed cases. This makes Europe the deadliest region, ahead of Latin America and the Caribbean (721,581 deaths), Canada and the United States (558,110 deaths) and Asia (263,250).

Last week Europe saw an average of 3,000 Covid deaths a day, a 2.3% drop on the previous week.

For a month now the region has seen less than 4,000 daily deaths – a figure which it had been surpassing since November – with the worst point, 5,700 deaths in 24 hours, reached at the end of January.

The UK is the continent’s worst-hit country with a total of 125,580 deaths for 4,263,527 cases, followed by Italy (102,499 deaths, 3,238,394 cases), Russia (92,937 deaths, 4,409,438 cases), France (90,788 deaths, 4,078,133 cases) and Germany (73,656 deaths, 2,581,329 cases).

Together, these five countries represent more than half of Europe’s total coronavirus deaths.

Relative to the size of its population, the Czech Republic is the country with the highest death toll in Europe with 218 deaths per 100,000 people, followed by Belgium (194), Slovenia (189), the UK (185) and Montenegro (180).

via The Guardian

