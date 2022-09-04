Excess mortality in Italy hit 36% in intense late July heat

ROME- Italy had an excess mortality rate of 36% with 1,412 deaths in the second half of July, when the nation was in the grip of intense heat waves, according to a report released by the health ministry reported.
The report said the excess mortality was 29% among over-65s for July as a whole with 2,090 deaths in the 33 cities the ministry monitored.


It said the excess mortality rate for over-85s reached 38% in July.


The excess mortality rate dropped to 18% in the first half of August with 641 deaths.


Excess mortality refers to the number of deaths from all causes measured during a crisis, above what could be observed under ‘normal’ conditions.


Scientists say heat waves are becoming more intense and more frequent because of climate change caused by human activity.
   

Via ANSA

