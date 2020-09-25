Facemasks made obligatory outside too in Campania region in Italy as cases increase

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Campania Governor Vincenzo De Luca signed an order making it obligatory to wear facemasks in open-air public places in the southern region due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and no longer just in enclosed areas.

Campania has registered an increase in coronavirus cases in recent weeks.

The obligation kicks in immediately and applies until October 4.

“It is necessary to immediately restore responsible behaviour, especially with the schools (now) being open,” De Luca said.

“If we want to avoid across-the-board closures, the utmost rigour is needed”.

A similar decision was taken by authorities in the cities of Foggia and Genoa.

The decision was taken as the Italian health ministry said Thursday that Italy has registered 1,786 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 146 more than on Wednesday.

It added that 108,019 swabs had been taken in a single day, a new record for Italy.



The ministry said 23 COVID-19 sufferers have died here in the last 24 hours, up from 20 on Wednesday.

Italy’s coronavirus death toll now stands at 35,781.



The total number of confirmed cases here so far, including the deceased, the recovered and the currently positive, is 304,323.

Read more via ANSA

Like this: Like Loading...