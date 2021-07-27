FELTOM Endorses Reopening of Language Schools To All Fully – Vaccinated Adult Students

Reading Time: 2 minutes

FELTOM welcomes the recent amendments to the legal notice LN 314 of 2021 related to language schools, aimed to allow for exceptions and special permissions in line and in full respect with decisions taken by the health authorities. The Superintendent of Public Health has followed with amendments which include the re-opening of schools that operate for fully-vaccinated adult students.

FELTOM has always stood up for the various serious operators in the sector, a sector which has been crippled after the sudden decision to close the classrooms after a spike in cases attributed to some of our ELT students. This, notwithstanding the fact that statistics show that only a small percentage of foreigners aged between 0-24 who visit Malta, come to learn English.

FELTOM strongly believes that the re-opening of the schools should be solely and exclusively for fully-vaccinated adult students who have every right to visit Malta as any other fully-vaccinated tourist. Denying them this right is, in itself, discriminatory and will further damage the sector financially and reputationally.

FELTOM reiterates its unequivocal position and support to address the ongoing enforcement concerns, some of which were also raised by the federation itself, highlighting that the industry has suffered because of lack of enforcement with certain operators in the sector.

The change in the Legal Notice is the first step towards the industry to return to normality and is welcomed as long as the schools are able to welcome all vaccinated students to reduce the damages caused after the sudden closure of our sector.