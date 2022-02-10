Fewer than 400,000 births in Italy in 2021

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Carlo Blangiardo, the president of national statistics agency ISTAT, told Sky Tg24 on Thursday that Italy registered “fewer than 400,000 births” in 2021.



Italy’s birth rate has been on a downward trend for many years.



Blangiardo welcomed the introduction of the new ‘assegno unico’ benefit for parents, which goes from a minimum of 50 euros a month per household per child aged up to 21, up to a maximum of 175 euros per child, with low-earning families getting more.



“I hope there are other such initiatives (aiming to reverse the trend),” added Blangiardo.

Via ANSA