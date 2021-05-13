Reading Time: 2 minutes

Despite widespread optimism of continuing low numbers of deaths and severe COVID cases in the UK, fears are growing over the spread of the highly transmissible Indian variant.

So much so in fact, that a member of the group of scientists advising the government, SAGE, has suggested it may be necessary to push back the planned final stage of the country’s exit from lockdown.

The unnamed scientist told the i newspaper that “a delay is possible” to the planned relaxation of measures on 21 June.

The group is due to hold an emergency meeting today to discuss the threat of the strain, which was classified a “variant of concern” earlier this month.

It has become the dominant strain in the areas of the UK where cases are highest – more detail on which is coming up.

Foreign Office minister James Cleverly has just appeared on Sky News, where he was asked if fears around the India variant could mean a delay to the 21 June relaxation of restrictions in England.

His answer was predictably guarded.

“Scientists on Sage will make their assessments, they will report that to government, and we will make decisions based on the data and the evidence that they provide,” he said.

“The Prime Minister, the Health Secretary, have always been clear that the easing of restrictions which allow us to get back to normality will be done at a pace and in a way which is safe.

“We will always be driven by the data.”

Photo: EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

