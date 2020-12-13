Five genes linked with severe COVID-19

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Scientists have linked the most severe form of COVID-19 with five genes that affect lung inflammation and the body’s ability to fight off viruses.

Their findings, from a study of 2,700 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units across Britain, point to several existing drugs that could be repurposed to treat people who risk becoming critically ill.

The genes – called IFNAR2, TYK2, OAS1, DPP9 and CCR2 – partially explain why some people become desperately sick with COVID-19, while others are not affected, said Kenneth Baillie of Edinburgh University, coauthor of the study published in Nature.

The new information should help scientists design clinical trials of medicines that target specific antiviral and anti-inflammatory pathways.

Among those with the most potential, Baillie said, should be a class of anti-inflammatory drugs called JAK inhibitors, including Eli Lilly’s arthritis drug baricitinib, which has been found to help hospitalized pneumonia patients in combination with Gilead’s remdesivir.

Main Photo: A plastic model of coronavirus at the Institute of Tropical Medicine in Antwerp, Belgium. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

