Floods in the North of England, Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine factory threatened

Hundreds of people are being evacuated from their homes overnight amid widespread flooding across England and Wales caused by Storm Christoph.

About 2,000 homes in the Didsbury and Northenden areas of Manchester, and in Ruthin and Bangor-on-Dee, North Wales, and Maghull, Merseyside, are affected.

A farm on the bank of the River Wye in the Monsal Valley has its fields flooded as storm Christoph brings heavy rains across Britain. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

There are more than 200 flood warnings in place – five of them severe – and weather alerts for rain and snow.

People have been told Covid rules allow them leave their homes in an emergency.

Emergency services in Wales are trying to protect a Wockhardt factory that is involved in making the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from flooding caused by Storm Christoph, LBC reported on Thursday.

Police watch the rising level of the River Roch in Rochdale as storm Christoph brings heavy rains across Britain. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Trains are also cancelled across the North West and people are being urged not to travel unless absolutely necessary, tweeted Manchester Piccadilly station.

Main Photo: A vehicle drives through a flood on the B6101 in Lower Hague, Derbyshire, as storm Christoph brings heavy rains across Britain. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Read more via BBC/Sky News

