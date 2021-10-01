Flu and Covid jabs safe to be given at same time, study finds

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Flu jabs are safe to give at the same time as the Pfizer or AstraZeneca Covid vaccines, according to the first clinical trial to investigate co-administering the shots in a single appointment.

While some people experienced more side-effects with certain combinations of flu and Covid shots, the ailments were mainly mild to moderate, the study found. The most common side effects included pain at the injection site and temporary fatigue, headache or muscle pain.

Blood tests on the trial volunteers suggest there was no negative impact on the immune responses to either flu or Covid vaccines when the shots were given one after the other, in opposite arms, though one of the flu vaccines, FluBlok by Sanofi, appeared to be more potent when given alongside the Pfizer jab.

Researchers on the Combining Influenza and Covid-19 Vaccination (ComFluCov) study said the findings supported recent advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) to offer Covid boosters alongside flu jabs this autumn and winter, where it is practical to do so.

