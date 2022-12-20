Focal Maritime shares the love as 25th anniversary celebrations come to an end

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Over the past weeks Focal Maritime has extended its support to a number of voluntary organisations that play a priceless role in Maltese society. The company’s CSR efforts provided both financial support and activities involving all the members of staff and their families, serving as unique team-building opportunities for the team.

Corporate social responsibility has always been a vital element of the activities carried out by Focal Maritime, but during this special year, where the firm is celebrating its silver anniversary, it sought to go the extra mile, extending its support to a wider range of organisations that contribute voluntarily to the more vulnerable members of society.

As part of the activities to commemorate its 25th anniversary the company put aside Euro10 per container booked during the month of September. The financial support extended to NGOs such as Puttinu Cares, Hospice Malta and Dar tal-Providenza, and this comprised donations from the company kitty and also contributions from the members of staff.

The biggest event of the year brought together management, staff and their families for a horse-riding event at Bidnija, during which the company invited over a number of young kids and teenagers who currently reside at Dar San Ġużepp.

Company General Managers Silvan Fleri and Anton Xerri said: “Doing good while doing well is an intrinsic part of our culture. We are proud to extend our helping hand to those who either give so much of their time to help those in need or directly to the people who truly need support. Having said that, it’s not just about giving money: it’s about getting together as a team and giving the most priceless gifts of all – time and love”.

