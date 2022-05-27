Former Italian Prime Minister and Christian Democracy leader De Mita dies

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Former Italian Prime Minister Ciriaco De Mita died on Thursday in his home in Nusco, in the southern province of Avellino,.

The ex-leader of Italy’s once-dominant-but-now-defunct Christian Democracy (DC) party was 94.

Having held several ministerial positions in the 1970s, De Mita told helm of the DC in 1982 and was leader until 1989.

He served as premier from April 1988 until July 1989.

He continued to be active in politics after the collapse of the DC following the Tangentopoli corruption scandals of the early 1990s.

He was an MEP for the centrist UDC party from 2009 to 2013 and had been mayor of Nusco since 2014.

De Mita had had to have surgery in February after breaking his leg in a fall at home.

Photo – Former Italian Prime Minister Ciriaco De Mita

