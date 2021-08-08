Former White House press secretary says Trump will run for president in 2024

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Donald Trump’s onetime press secretary, Sean Spicer, said his former boss would run for the presidency again in 2024.

“He’s in,” Spicer claimed of Trump’s interest in the race during a recent Washington Examiner interview.

Spicer reportedly remarked that Trump’s appetite for the presidential election had been bolstered over the last several months, after watching Joe Biden’s handling of issues such as immigration.

“A couple of months ago, I wasn’t sure,” Spicer said of a Trump run in the interview. “Now … there needs to be something that will keep him out.”

The Examiner does not state whether Spicer is giving his opinion or whether he has spoken to the former president or has definitive word from his inner circle, or similar information.

As Trump’s first White House press secretary, Spicer faced doubts over credibility when he addressed the media, and hence the public, from the podium in televised briefings.

He has since claimed that he didn’t “knowingly” lie to the American public.

His latest claim came amid continued speculation about Trump’s political plans following his decisive loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 election, which officials at local, state and national level called the most secure presidential contest in US history.

Photo: A file photo from 15 April 2019 of US President Donald J. Trump in Burnsville, Minnesota, USA, . EPA-EFE/CRAIG LASSIG

