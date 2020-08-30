Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Four die, two missing, five injured after migrant boat explodes near Crotone during rescue operation

The lifeless bodies of four migrants, including that of a woman, who were on board the boat on which a fire followed by an explosion developed were recovered in the latest known of tragedy in the Mediterranean.

Two others are still missing.

Five were injured: two were taken to the hospital in Catanzaro with severe burns, while another 3 are hospitalized in Crotone, where the two wounded officials are also being treated

The boat exploded when the migrants on board were being rescued by the Guardia di Finanza.

The explosion caused the fracture of one leg and the other for burns. Twelve of the people who were on board the exploded boat were transferred to the Crotone reception center.

ANSA / Corriere

