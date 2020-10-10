Four Italian regions on Switzerland’s COVID red list as Italian cases keep increasing

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Four Italian regions are now on Switzerland’s COVID-19 red list after the authorities in Bern added Campania, Sardinia and Veneto to it.



Liguria was already on the list of areas the Swiss authorities consider being of high risk of coronavirus contagion.



The list currently features 61 countries and 28 regions.

People returning to Switzerland from these places must go into quarantine.

The Italian health ministry said Friday that Italy has registered 5,372 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.



That was up from 4,458 new cases on Thursday as the country’s contagion curve continued to rise sharply.



The ministry said 28 COVID-19 sufferers have died in the last 24 hours. Almost 1,000 of the new cases, 983, were registered in Lombardy, the worst-hit region.



Campania had 769, Veneto 595 and Tuscany 483. At the moment 70,110 people are known to be positive for COVID-19 in Italy.

Like this: Like Loading...