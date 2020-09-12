Four men arrested over alleged gang rape of two British girls on holiday in Italy

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Four men have been arrested in Italy on suspicion of sexually assaulting two British girls on holiday who are reportedly both aged 15.

The alleged gang rape took place during a party in a villa in the town of Marconia di Pisticci on Monday night.

The four men detained and currently in custody are reportedly aged between 19 to 23.

A further three suspects are also being investigated, while an eighth is yet to be identified.

A judge said the alleged assault involved “serious and brutal violence”.

One of the suspected attackers is said to have won the trust of the victims, who did not speak Italian, before taking advantage of them after they had consumed alcohol.

Officers said the two girls were then sexually assaulted in separate attacks that lasted about 15 minutes.

Local media outlets have reported that both of the girls were hit before being gang raped.

The girls contacted police several hours later, and were treated in hospital.

