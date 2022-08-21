Four more ships leave Ukraine, Turkey’s defence ministry says

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

ANKARA, Aug 21 (Reuters) – Four more ships carrying foodstuffs have left Ukraine’s ports, Turkey’s Defence Ministry said on Sunday, bringing the total number of vessels to leave Ukraine’s Black Sea ports under a U.N.-brokered grain export deal to 31.

The US is planning to buy about 150,000 metric tonnes of grain from Ukraine in the next few weeks for an upcoming shipment of food aid from ports no longer blockaded by war, the World Food Programme chief has said. The planned shipment, one of several the U.N. agency that fights hunger is pursuing, is more than six times the amount of grain that the first WFP-arranged ship from Ukraine is now carrying toward people in the Horn of Africa at risk of starvation.

António Guterres, the UN secretary general, said he was moved by the sight of Ukrainian wheat being shipped from Turkey. Russian fertilisers and agricultural products must be able to reach world markets “unimpeded” or a global food crisis could strike as early as next year, he said.

file photo by Image by Misael Silvera from Pixabay