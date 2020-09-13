Four persons arrested in relation to gang rape of two-under age British girls in Italy

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Four young people have been arrested in relation to the alleged gang rape of two underage British girls at a party in a villa near the southern city of Matera on the night of September 7-8.

A judge said in the arrest warrant that the probe had uncovered “the brutality, gravity and cruelty of the violence… which could have been repeated on other women”.

Matera Prosecutor Pietro Argentino told a news conference on Friday that, in addition to the four arrested people, four others yet to be identified are thought to have taken part in the rape at a villa in the town of Marconia.

Giuseppe Rago, the lawyer representing the victims’ families, called on the rapists to confess.

“They should take responsibility for their actions and confess everything, including the names of the other rapists,” Rago told ANSA.

“After a huge trauma, they are recovering and are managing to remember other important details for the reconstruction of this terrible case”.

In the warrant for the arrest of the four, a judge said tests showed that the victims were given drugs without their knowledge.

The four suspects are aged between 19 and 23 and have criminal records for minor felonies.

ANSA

Like this: Like Loading...