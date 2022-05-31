France’s Macron says “not excluding anything” about additional EU sanctions against Russia going forward

Reading Time: < 1 minute

French President Emmanuel Macron said that following a sixth European Union package of sanctions against Russia nothing could be ruled out in terms of additional sanctions in the coming weeks.

Speaking to reporters following an EU summit in Brussels, he also said he hoped that in the next days and weeks an agreement with Russia could be found for Ukrainian food exports, saying that recent talks between the Russian and Turkish presidents on the matter were a “positive sign”.

Ukraine welcomed on Tuesday the European Union’s partial ban on imports of Russian oil, which Kyiv said would hurt Russia’s economy and impair its ability to finance the war.

“We expect that by the end of 2022 Russia will lose up to 90% of its oil exports to Europe,” Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement. “This means that the Russian military machine will not receive tens of billions of dollars for the war against Ukraine.”

via Reuters