Franklin becomes third storm to strike UK in a week

A number of people have been rescued from stranded cars, at least one river has burst its banks and train operators are continuing to advise commuters not to travel as Storm Franklin causes havoc across the UK.

Storm Franklin is continuing to hammer parts of the UK with strong winds and heavy rain.

The Met Office has named #StormFranklin



The storm is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the UK on Sunday and Monday



The strongest winds will be in Northern Ireland where an Amber weather warning has been issued



Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/gOektUciFQ — Met Office (@metoffice) February 20, 2022

There is severe flooding in parts of Northern Ireland and more than 80 flood warnings remain in place in parts of Yorkshire.

“Severe disruption” means Network Rail is advising customers to check before they travel.

Franklin comes days after Storm Eunice killed three people and left 1.4 million homes without power.

The Met Office issued two weather warnings for Monday: an amber warning for wind in Northern Ireland, which expired this morning, and a milder yellow warning for wind covering Wales, Northern Ireland, most of England and parts of south-west Scotland.

Storm Franklin is the third named storm in a week – following Dudley and Eunice – the first time this has happened since the storm-naming system was introduced in 2015.

The highest wind gust speeds on Monday morning reached 79mph in Capel Curig in Wales, and 78mph in Orlock Head, Northern Ireland.

Photo – People walk past a fallen tree brought down by strong winds during Storm Eunice in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN