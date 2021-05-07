Reading Time: < 1 minute

France’s service sector returned to growth last month despite a new national coronavirus lockdown, boosting overall business activity, a monthly survey showed.

Data compiler IHS Markit said its Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for services rose to 50.3 from 48.2 in March, marginally below a preliminary reading of 50.4.

The improvement brought the index above the 50-point threshold dividing an expansion in activity from a contraction for the first time since August.

It also helped the overall PMI index, which includes the services and already published manufacturing data, gain ground, rising to 51.6 from 50.0 in March, slightly off the 51.7 originally reported.

IHS Markit economist Eliot Kerr said the service sector improvement came as a surprise since France entered its third national lockdown last month.

“Following a prolonged period of downturn, underlying demand conditions are now beginning to recover as vaccine roll-outs give firms the confidence to look beyond the crisis,” he said.

“That demand has translated into new business and increased activity levels across the service sector as a whole.”

Photo: Customers wearing face masks queue outside the Printemps store in Paris, France. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT