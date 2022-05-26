G7 scrambles to keep climate agenda on track as Ukraine war roils energy supplies￼￼

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Climate ministers of the G7 met in Berlin on Thursday to discuss globally spiraling energy costs sparked by the war in Ukraine.

The conflict triggered a scramble among some countries to buy more non-Russian fossil fuels and burn coal to cut their reliance on Russian supplies, raising fears that the crisis could undermine efforts to fight climate change.

Ministers from the world’s wealthiest democracies are set to wrangle over how to keep climate change goals on track at the talks.

The G7 Energy, climate and environment ministers will work to reaffirm a commitment to cap global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius and protect biodiversity at the May 25-27 meeting.

Germany’s economy minister Robert Habeck said on Thursday that the Group of Seven countries can spearhead the fight against climate change and accelerate a pivot away from fossil fuels by agreeing to phase out coal power generation.

A draft communique, seen by Reuters showed the group will consider committing to a phase-out of coal by 2030, though sources suggested that opposition from the United States and Japan could derail such a pledge.

via Reuters