Gales, sub-zero temperatures, ice and fog to hit the UK this week

Gales, freezing temperatures, ice and fog are set to hit swathes of the UK this week, according to forecasters.

A yellow wind warning came into force for southwest England and south Wales, with expected gusts of up to 65mph on land and up to 80mph in coastal areas.

While a yellow rain warning covers much of Northern Ireland and a third weather warning is in place in Scotland.

Two areas of low pressure were set to bring “very wet and windy weather”, Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said.

“The first one is towards the northwest of Northern Ireland and the second one’s coming up in Ireland and southwest England,” he said.

“They’re going to bring some very wet and windy weather.”

This includes the risk of very high winds in coastal parts of Cornwall, Devon and South Wales.

This could affect travel from airports in the region, such as Cardiff and Exeter.

Temperatures are also expected to drop to as low as -4C (24.8F) in parts of the country on Monday morning.

